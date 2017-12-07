Newscast – Thursday, Dec., 7, 2017

In this newscast:
- Wasilla Republican State Sen. David Wilson says the video of a June incident shows that he did not sexually harass a female legislative staffer;
- Two men are still missing in Gastineau Channel; and
- U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski has been appointed to the conference committee that will reconcile the House and Senate versions of the tax bill.
Recent headlines
Father of Anchorage 5-year-old who died of self-inflicted gunshot wound approved for house arrestThe parents of a 5-year-old who accidentally killed himself Tuesday with a gunshot to the head were in federal court Wednesday.
Sen. Al Franken announces he will resign ‘in the coming weeks’The Minnesota Democrat said he would be stepping down amid allegations of sexual misconduct and calls for his resignation by his colleagues.
Former legislative staffer alleges harassment by Rep. WestlakeThe staffer said Westlake harassed her on two occasions, and that she documented the incidents in a letter to House leadership.