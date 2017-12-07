Newscast – Thursday, Dec., 7, 2017

In this newscast:

  • Wasilla Republican State Sen. David Wilson says the video of a June incident shows that he did not sexually harass a female legislative staffer;
  • Two men are still missing in Gastineau Channel; and
  • U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski has been appointed to the conference committee that will reconcile the House and Senate versions of the tax bill.
0

Recent headlines

X