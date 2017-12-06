Newscast – Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017

The KRNN Spotlight Series brings Harrison B to Juneau for an Acoustic Christmas at The Gold Town Nickelodeon on Wednesday Dec. 6th, where the artist will unveil new original material, and perform original takes on Holiday Classics. All pre-sale ticket buyers are encouraged to fill out a request for their favorite holiday tune, as Harrison will pick from this list of songs to perform.

Tickets are limited, and available in advance online only for $15, or $18 at the door. Doors will open at 6:30 pm and the show will begin 7 pm.