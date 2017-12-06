Newscast – Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017

Stories includes the latest on the search for two men missing in Gastineau Channel.
Recent headlines
Business leaders call for medical bill transparencyKetchikan business leaders are calling on the city’s medical providers to share more information about their bills. It’s part of a larger discussion that’s attracting attention around the state and nation.
Open holes on ice road ‘uncountable’ Bethel search and rescue saysThe ice highway that residents are used to driving this time of year has yet to fully freeze. Bethel Search and Rescue calls the number of open holes on the Kuskokwim River “uncountable” and advises people to use overland trails for winter travel.
How the world is reacting to Trump recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capitalAlthough the move has been welcomed by Israel, many key players in the Middle East have cautioned that it is likely to spark violence and derail peace efforts.
Search underway in Gastineau Channel for two missing menTwo women, three men and a dog were in a skiff that capsized outside of Aurora Harbor Tuesday evening. Coast Guard is still searching for James Cole, 50, and Sheridan “Scott” Stringer, 48, who remain missing.