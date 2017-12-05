Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017

In this newscast:
- U.S. Rep. Don Young gets a seat on the conference committee rewriting federal tax policy,
- the clinic at Juneau’s Housing First complex opens and admits its first patient, and
- a 5-year-old boy in Anchorage dies after shooting himself with a gun he found in a nightstand.
Recent headlines
-
Tongass in transition: An uncertain future for Alaska’s last big millLogging old growth trees in the Tongass National Forest was supposed to be phased out. The owner at Viking Lumber has struggled to see a future where the business could survive. But this past year has restored some hope.
-
How to be wolf aware, avoid confrontations over food, territoryResidents should not leave food outside. If approached by a wolf, hikers and cross-country skiers can make noise to warn it away, instead of turning their back and running away. Dog walkers should keep their dog on a leash so any wolves do not see it as a territorial threat.
-
With Conyers out, Young becomes ‘dean of the House’Eighty-four-year-old U.S. Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, is now the longest serving member of Congress. Or he will be shortly. Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., announced he’s retiring as of Tuesday amid allegations of sexual misconduct.
-
Chilkat Indian Village and conservation groups sue BLM over mine exploration permitting near HainesThe Chilkat Indian Village of Klukwan, Southeast Alaska Conservation Council, Lynn Canal Conservation and Rivers Without Borders filed suit against BLM over A mining exploration project near Haines.