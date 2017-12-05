Newscast – Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017

In this newscast:

  • U.S. Rep. Don Young gets a seat on the conference committee rewriting federal tax policy,
  • the clinic at Juneau’s Housing First complex opens and admits its first patient, and
  • a 5-year-old boy in Anchorage dies after shooting himself with a gun he found in a nightstand.
