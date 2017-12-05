Juneau Afternoon – 12-6-17

Wednesday at 3, on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli Delaney hosts.

We’ll discuss Perseverance Theatre’s current production of Steel Magnolias;

We’ll get a preview of this month’s Wildlife Wednesday presentation on Underwater Photography in SE Alaska by Art Sutch;

Tom Mattice will be here to highlight an upcoming Avalanche Preparedness Workshop;

And we’ll get an update on Eaglecrest activities.

That, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon