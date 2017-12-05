Juneau Afternoon – 12-6-17

Wednesday at 3, on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli Delaney hosts.
We’ll discuss Perseverance Theatre’s current production of Steel Magnolias;
We’ll get a preview of this month’s Wildlife Wednesday presentation on Underwater Photography in SE Alaska by Art Sutch;
Tom Mattice will be here to highlight an upcoming Avalanche Preparedness Workshop;
And we’ll get an update on Eaglecrest activities.
That, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
