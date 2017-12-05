Juneau Afternoon – 11-7-17

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,

We’ll learn about the Origins and Persistance of the American Campus, with Dr. Richard Simpson, this week’s Egan at Egan speaker;

We’ll talk with author and poet John Straley, in town for a reading;

Artist Kes Woodward will be here with a preview of his presentation at Rockwell for the City Museum Annual Meeting;

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.