Juneau Afternoon – 11-7-17

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll learn about the Origins and Persistance of the American Campus, with Dr. Richard Simpson, this week’s Egan at Egan speaker;
We’ll talk with author and poet John Straley, in town for a reading;
Artist Kes Woodward will be here with a preview of his presentation at Rockwell for the City Museum Annual Meeting;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.
Recent headlines
-
Young selected to negotiate final tax billAlaska Congressman Don Young will have a hand in deciding what’s in and what’s out for the sweeping national tax bill.
-
Russia banned from 2018 Olympics; Alaska skiers speak out against dopingRussia has been banned from the upcoming winter Olympics in South Korea. The International Olympic Committee made the announcement Dec. 5 at a news conference.
-
Alaska-grown Portugal. The Man gets first Grammy nominationPortugal. The Man started out as a modest indie band with deep roots in Alaska and has since ascended to national, even international, popularity. The Portland-based group’s music has long been described as “alternative rock,” but their song “Feel It Still” recently earned the band its first Grammy Award nomination — in the pop category.
-
Tongass in transition: An uncertain future for Alaska’s last big millLogging old growth trees in the Tongass National Forest was supposed to be phased out. The owner at Viking Lumber has struggled to see a future where the business could survive. But this past year has restored some hope.