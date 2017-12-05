Chilkat Indian Village and conservation groups sue BLM over mine exploration permitting near Haines

A mining exploration project near Haines is at the center of a lawsuit against the United States Bureau of Land Management.
The Chilkat Indian Village of Klukwan, Southeast Alaska Conservation Council, Lynn Canal Conservation and Rivers Without Borders filed suit against BLM.
They’re represented by the Alaska office of Earthjustice, a nonprofit environmental law firm.
The Canadian company Constantine Metal Resources is exploring a potential mine about 35 miles north of Haines.
The plaintiffs allege BLM failed to consider future impacts of mine development before approving an exploration plan for the Palmer Project.
In 2016, BLM approved Constantine’s plan to expand operations after an assessment found potential environmental impacts to be insignificant.
The complaint claims the department violated the National Environmental Policy Act and the Administrative Procedure Act when it gave the plan the go-ahead.
It asks for BLM’s approvals to be invalidated.
Recent headlines
-
Can the Iditarod standardize kennel care?The Iditarod Trail Committee’s Board of Directors wants to set up a kennel management program, a move aiming to set up new guidelines and counteract negative press directed at mushing’s most high-profile event.
-
Sullivan kills cruise tax, Murkowski adds tax help for Native corporationsAlaska’s two U.S. senators not only helped Republicans pass their tax cuts early Saturday. They made a pair of 11th-hour additions: one kills a new tax on the cruise industry, another helps Alaska Native Corporations.
-
Juneau’s Housing First medical clinic comes onlineJuneau's Housing First apartment complex is how fully staffed and functional. The apartment complex's downstairs clinic opened Monday afternoon and admitted its first tenant for a medical exam.
-
Skagway Assembly overturns mayor’s veto of action on White Pass memorandumA memorandum of understanding between the Municipality of Skagway and White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad is moving forward. The Assembly advanced the document at a special meeting Thursday, just over a week after a mayoral veto put on the brakes.