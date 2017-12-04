Supreme Court OKs Trump travel ban pending lower court rulings

The U.S. Supreme Court will allow the Trump administration to fully enforce its revised ban on allowing entry to the United States by residents of eight countries while legal challenges are heard by lower courts.

Six of the countries — Syria, Libya, Iran, Yemen, Chad and Somalia — are majority-Muslim nations. The other two are North Korea and Venezuela.

The announcement that the high court sided with the administration, which had requested a lifting of lower courts’ rulings preventing full enforcement of the travel ban, came in a terse order without explanation of its reasoning. The justices also said that they expect the lower courts to issue their rulings “with appropriate dispatch.”

Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor were dissenting votes.

