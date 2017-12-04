Newscast – Monday, Dec. 4, 2017

In this newscast:
- Sixty-nine mushers signed up for the 2018 Iditarod sled dog race by the Friday registration deadline,
- and Juneau’s new emergency warming shelter opened Friday.
Recent headlines
Juneau’s Housing First medical clinic comes onlineJuneau's Housing First apartment complex is how fully staffed and functional. The apartment complex's downstairs clinic opened Monday afternoon and admitted its first tenant for a medical exam.
Skagway Assembly overturns mayor’s veto of action on White Pass memorandumA memorandum of understanding between the Municipality of Skagway and White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad is moving forward. The Assembly advanced the document at a special meeting Thursday, just over a week after a mayoral veto put on the brakes.
Research continues on elevated mercury levels in some non-migratory fish in Southwest AlaskaMercury is a metallic element that that is present in elevated levels in some lakes in southwest Alaska. It can build up in fish that live in these lakes year-round. Then as birds, people and other animals dine on fish from those lakes, mercury can make its way up the food chain.
Supreme Court OKs Trump travel ban pending lower court rulingsChallenges to the travel ban are still being heard in two courts of appeals.