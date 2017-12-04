Juneau Afternoon – 12 – 5 – 17

By December 4, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon Sheli DeLaney will be your host,

 

We’ll get an update on Library activities;

 

Find out about the Holiday Cream Tea at the Church of the Trinity;

 

Mike Blackwell and Katrina Woolford will be here to highlight the Juneau Douglas City Museum;

 

And we’ll find out about the Charter School.

 

That, Bird Note, music and more, Tuesday at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org.

