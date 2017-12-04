Juneau Afternoon – 12 – 5 – 17

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon Sheli DeLaney will be your host,
We’ll get an update on Library activities;
Find out about the Holiday Cream Tea at the Church of the Trinity;
Mike Blackwell and Katrina Woolford will be here to highlight the Juneau Douglas City Museum;
And we’ll find out about the Charter School.
That, Bird Note, music and more, Tuesday at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org.
Recent headlines
-
Juneau’s Housing First medical clinic comes onlineJuneau's Housing First apartment complex is how fully staffed and functional. The apartment complex's downstairs clinic opened Monday afternoon and admitted its first tenant for a medical exam.
-
Skagway Assembly overturns mayor’s veto of action on White Pass memorandumA memorandum of understanding between the Municipality of Skagway and White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad is moving forward. The Assembly advanced the document at a special meeting Thursday, just over a week after a mayoral veto put on the brakes.
-
Research continues on elevated mercury levels in some non-migratory fish in Southwest AlaskaMercury is a metallic element that that is present in elevated levels in some lakes in southwest Alaska. It can build up in fish that live in these lakes year-round. Then as birds, people and other animals dine on fish from those lakes, mercury can make its way up the food chain.
-
Supreme Court OKs Trump travel ban pending lower court rulingsChallenges to the travel ban are still being heard in two courts of appeals.