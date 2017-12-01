Telling Tales with Ms G – 11-18-17

Telling Tales – November 28, 2-17
Recent headlines
-
Does Sitka’s Baranov statue impress or oppress?For many, Baranov and the Russian-American Company are synonymous with colonization and the systematic oppression of Alaska Natives.
-
Report on cause of Nome hotel fire still unreleased; building razedOne month after the Polaris Hotel in Nome burned to the ground, the investigation report has not yet been finalized, but the building wreckage is currently being removed.
-
To teach about racism, start with the basicsConfronting racism and discrimination can be hard. The solution? Start learning techniques when you are young. In parts of Anchorage, some of the teachers of these difficult lessons are other young people, but they start with the basics.
-
Blame the metric system! Conversion confusion over stalled fuel barge’s cargoA disabled tug and barge was actually carrying 3.7 million gallons of fuel -- more than three times that was initially reported by Canadian authorities. The vessels remained anchored awaiting clearance to proceed into U.S. waters.