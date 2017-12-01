Newscast – Friday, Dec. 1, 2017

In this newscast:
- U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan toes the GOP’s line with tax bill rhetoric that conflicts with deficit projections,
- a metric system miscommunication leads to a massive under-reporting of fuel on an Alaska-bound barge that had a close call, and
- a Portland company backs out of its plans to buy Alaska’s ferry Taku to turn it into a floating hotel.
Recent headlines
-
Premera pays state $25M to offset high health insurance ratesThe payment will offset nearly half the $55 million cost of the Alaska Reinsurance Program.
-
Does Sitka’s Baranov statue impress or oppress?For many, Baranov and the Russian-American Company are synonymous with colonization and the systematic oppression of Alaska Natives.
-
Report on cause of Nome hotel fire still unreleased; building razedOne month after the Polaris Hotel in Nome burned to the ground, the investigation report has not yet been finalized, but the building wreckage is currently being removed.
-
To teach about racism, start with the basicsConfronting racism and discrimination can be hard. The solution? Start learning techniques when you are young. In parts of Anchorage, some of the teachers of these difficult lessons are other young people, but they start with the basics.