Newscast – Friday, Dec. 1, 2017

Friday, Dec. 1, 2017

In this newscast:

  • U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan toes the GOP’s line with tax bill rhetoric that conflicts with deficit projections,
  • a metric system miscommunication leads to a massive under-reporting of fuel on an Alaska-bound barge that had a close call, and
  • a Portland company backs out of its plans to buy Alaska’s ferry Taku to turn it into a floating hotel.
