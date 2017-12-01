Juneau Afternoon – 12-4-17

Monday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts;
We’ll talk with Reggie Schapp about upcoming Juneau Jazz & Classics events;
We’ll talk with Harrison B about his Holiday Concert;
Chief Ed Mercer will be here with an update on JPD activities;
That, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via ktoo.org
What’s going on with all the gun violence and mass shootings in the US? Why doesn’t this happen as often in other affluent countries? Why does the US alone tolerate such extensive personal ownership of assault weapons? Join us this Monday evening on KTOO at 7pm for Mind Over Matter as Dr. Elaine Schroeder and her guest Louanne Christian, a gun safety advocate, discuss what can be done to stop this uniquely American tragedy. That’s this Monday evening at 7pm on Ktoo.
Recent headlines
-
Does Sitka’s Baranov statue impress or oppress?For many, Baranov and the Russian-American Company are synonymous with colonization and the systematic oppression of Alaska Natives.
-
Report on cause of Nome hotel fire still unreleased; building razedOne month after the Polaris Hotel in Nome burned to the ground, the investigation report has not yet been finalized, but the building wreckage is currently being removed.
-
To teach about racism, start with the basicsConfronting racism and discrimination can be hard. The solution? Start learning techniques when you are young. In parts of Anchorage, some of the teachers of these difficult lessons are other young people, but they start with the basics.
-
Blame the metric system! Conversion confusion over stalled fuel barge’s cargoA disabled tug and barge was actually carrying 3.7 million gallons of fuel -- more than three times that was initially reported by Canadian authorities. The vessels remained anchored awaiting clearance to proceed into U.S. waters.