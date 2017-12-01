Juneau Afternoon – 12-4-17

Monday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts;

We’ll talk with Reggie Schapp about upcoming Juneau Jazz & Classics events;

We’ll talk with Harrison B about his Holiday Concert;

Chief Ed Mercer will be here with an update on JPD activities;

That, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via ktoo.org

What’s going on with all the gun violence and mass shootings in the US? Why doesn’t this happen as often in other affluent countries? Why does the US alone tolerate such extensive personal ownership of assault weapons? Join us this Monday evening on KTOO at 7pm for Mind Over Matter as Dr. Elaine Schroeder and her guest Louanne Christian, a gun safety advocate, discuss what can be done to stop this uniquely American tragedy. That’s this Monday evening at 7pm on Ktoo.