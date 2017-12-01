Juneau Afternoon – 12-4-17

Monday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts;

We’ll talk with Reggie Schapp about upcoming Juneau Jazz & Classics events;

We’ll talk with Harrison B about his Holiday Concert;

Chief Ed Mercer will be here with an update on JPD activities;

That, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via ktoo.org