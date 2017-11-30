Juneau Afternoon – 12-1-17

Today at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline hosts;
Sally Smith will be here to highlight this year’s Holiday Pops;
We’ll talk with Lily Hope about a new generation of weavers;
Michelle Hale will be here to talk about her father, Herb Bonet’s art sale;
And we’ll talk with India Young and Suzanne Fricke about the As We See It exhibit at the APK Building.
That, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO; repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Senate debates GOP tax bill: What to watch forThere is still a scramble to lock down enough votes for GOP leaders to pass their overhaul of the nation's tax code. The bill is a work in progress on the Senate floor today.
Army Corps requires less wetlands mitigation in AlaskaOver the last three years, wetlands mitigation hasn’t been happening as often as it used to, and conservation groups are concerned. Whether the change is intentional or incidental is disputed.
Educational partnership mixes math with Native designA program mixing Alaska Native art with high school math is part of Sealaska Heritage Institute’s latest efforts to promote culture and foster the next generation of Native artists.
Rare lichen identified on rain forest fringe in Southeast AlaskaScientists have learned that a kind of lichen found in Southeast Alaska is a distinct sub-species that has evolved from the lichen of the same name found elsewhere in the world.