Juneau Afternoon – 12-1-17

Today at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline hosts;

Sally Smith will be here to highlight this year’s Holiday Pops;

We’ll talk with Lily Hope about a new generation of weavers;

Michelle Hale will be here to talk about her father, Herb Bonet’s art sale;

And we’ll talk with India Young and Suzanne Fricke about the As We See It exhibit at the APK Building.

That, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO; repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org