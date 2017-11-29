Newscast – Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017

Thank you to all the writers who submitted pieces. We’re now pairing our prose with actors as we prepare for our November 30 recording of Writers’ Showcase. (Note the date was moved from November 16). Doors open at 6:30 and cameras roll at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Watch past episodes at 360north.org/writers-showcase. Submissions and questions should be sent to arts (at) ktoo (dot) org.