Newscast – Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017

In this newscast:
- Halibut numbers could drop,
- A fuel barge on its way to Alaska is now anchored and encircled with protective boom,
- The federal government has given an Italian company approval to explore in Arctic waters,
- and six lawmakers have been named to a subcommittee on sexual and workplace harassment.
Recent headlines
-
‘It takes our purpose’: With no salmon, California’s Yurok Tribe struggles with identityThe tribe has fished in the Pacific Northwest's Klamath River for centuries, but the Chinook have been devastated by drought, disease, dams, and a long history of habitat destruction.
-
-
Garrison Keillor accused of ‘inappropriate behavior,’ Minnesota Public Radio saysThe creator and former host of A Prairie Home Companion has been accused of "inappropriate behavior with an individual who worked with him," MPR says. The radio station is cutting ties with Keillor.
-
A village on the edge looks to Congress for helpNewtok’s 400 people have been trying to relocate for years. And for years, the main obstacle has been the same: money. Now, they're almost out of time. And residents and officials say, at this point, moving Newtok may take an act of Congress.