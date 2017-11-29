Newscast – Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017

By November 29, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Halibut numbers could drop,
  • A fuel barge on its way to Alaska is now anchored and encircled with protective boom,
  • The federal government has given an Italian company approval to explore in Arctic waters,
  • and six lawmakers have been named to a subcommittee on sexual and workplace harassment.
0

Recent headlines

X