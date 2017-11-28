Newscast – Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017

In this newscast:

  • Gov. Bill Walker signs a crime bill passed during the special legislative session,
  • the state-owned Alaska Aerospace Corp. works toward operating in the private sector,
  • a weather camera program is credited with significantly reducing weather-related aviation accidents,
  • Capital Transit gets grant money approved to replace aging diesel buses, and
  • Eaglecrest Ski Area is set to open Saturday.
