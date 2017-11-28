Newscast – Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017

In this newscast:
- Gov. Bill Walker signs a crime bill passed during the special legislative session,
- the state-owned Alaska Aerospace Corp. works toward operating in the private sector,
- a weather camera program is credited with significantly reducing weather-related aviation accidents,
- Capital Transit gets grant money approved to replace aging diesel buses, and
- Eaglecrest Ski Area is set to open Saturday.
Recent headlines
Sitka Tribe of Alaska receives $2M grant to help domestic violence victimsThe Sitka Tribe of Alaska has landed more than $2 million in federal grant money to aid victims of domestic violence. The money is being awarded in three separate grants and will create five new positions to support women and children in Sitka.
Juneau Teens for Change prepares for service trip to NepalIf you visited Juneau’s Public Market this weekend, you may have noticed the prayer flags covering a booth run by Juneau Teens for Change. They were fundraising for their upcoming service trip to Nepal.
Juneau’s sticking with diesel buses through 2021The Juneau Assembly met to order new buses; confirm new mining committee members and allocate $1.3 million toward rebuilding the Twin Lakes playground razed by fire.
Walker signs crime bill passed in special sessionAlaska Gov. Bill Walker has signed a crime bill passed this month during a special legislative session.