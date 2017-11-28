Members named to Capitol sexual harassment policy subcommittee

Six lawmakers have been named to a subcommittee reviewing sexual and other workplace harassment in the Alaska Legislature.

The House members are:

Anchorage Democrat Matt Claman

Anchorage Republican Charisse

Kodiak Republican Louise Stutes

The senators are:

Anchorage Republican Cathy Giessel

Eagle River Republican Anna MacKinnon

Soldotna Republican Peter Micciche

The subcommittee has been asked to provide recommendations to the Legislative Council before the start of the legislative session in January. It hasn’t announced its first meeting.