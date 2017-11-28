Juneau Afternoon – 11-29-17

By November 28, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Wednesday at 3, on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.

 

We’ll learn about the upcoming Quilt Show and Sale, featuring works by the late Sally Short;

 

We’ll learn about the Senior Dinner, hosted by members of the Coast Guard;

 

We’ll focus on this weekend’s Nativity Walk;

 

We’ll get an update on Eaglecrest;

 

And we’ll find out what’s happening at Annie Kaill’s during this year’s Gallery Walk.

 

That, Writer's Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN

