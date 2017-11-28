Eaglecrest opens on Saturday

Saturday is opening day at Eaglecrest Ski Area.

Skiers and snowboarders can get their snow legs back on the runs off the Porcupine chair and with the opening of the Lower Nordic Trails.

Lessons also will be offered and the rental shop will be open.

Snow buses will not be running though.

Eaglecrest officials also say there’s still not enough snow to start running the Hooter, Ptarmigan and Black Bear chairs.

There’s currently 16 inches of snow at the base and 23 inches at the top of the mountain.

Everyone is welcome on opening day, except dogs. Eaglecrest is a popular place for dogs and their hiking humans during the summer.

But starting Saturday, dogs are not allowed anywhere on the mountain or on the Lower Nordic Trails.

Eaglecrest officials say that’s for the safety of dogs as well as for the safety of skiers and snowboarders.