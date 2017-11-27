Walker signs crime bill passed in special session

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska Gov. Bill Walker has signed a crime bill passed this month during a special legislative session.
Lawmakers acted in response to a public outcry over crime and concerns that arose from a criminal justice overhaul approved last year.
Walker, an independent, says Senate Bill 54 is a first step in returning important tools to law enforcement.
The bill changes presumptive sentencing ranges for class C felonies. First offenses change from a probationary sentence to a jail term of zero to 2 years.
The law creates a new graduated sentencing structure for theft of property valued at less than $250.
Violating conditions of release returns the offense to a misdemeanor and clarifies that a person may be arrested and held until bail is set on the new offense.
Recent headlines
-
In Newtok, residents worry the encroaching river will destroy a way of lifeWhen the river takes the first houses, the village could start to scatter. And Newtok’s blend of the modern and traditional could erode away with the land.
-
November in Juneau has been colder and snowier than averageNovember's been a good month for the winter outdoors types. Juneau International Airport's has seen more than twice the average monthly snowfall.
-
Alaska-bound fuel barge runs into trouble in Canadian watersA fuel-laden barge bound for Alaska ran broke free from its tug in stormy seas. Canadian officials say the U.S. vessel is back under control but the incident reignites a debate over petroleum shipments in the Inside Passage.
-
Franken reiterates he won’t resign: ‘I know that I’ve let a lot of people down’The Minnesota Democrat, speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill for the first time since multiple accusations of sexual harassment, said he is sorry but reiterated he would not give up his Senate seat.