Newscast — Monday, Nov. 27, 2017

In this newscast:
- A report finds that Juneau has one of the worst untested rape kit backlogs in the country,
- a fuel barge on its way to Alaska has been rescued after getting stranded off the coast of British Columbia,
- and the National Weather Service says November is on track to be colder and snowier than average.
