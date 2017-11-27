Juneau Afternoon – 11-28-17

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll get a preview of the Juneau Student Symphony;
Zach Hench, from the Juneau Dance Theatre, will be here to highlight this year’s production of the Nutcracker;
Dana Herndon will share DBA activities during this Holiday season;
And we’ll talk to folks from Annie Kaill’s about Gallery Walk.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Tuesday at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org.
Recent headlines
Walker signs crime bill passed in special sessionAlaska Gov. Bill Walker has signed a crime bill passed this month during a special legislative session.
In Newtok, residents worry the encroaching river will destroy a way of lifeWhen the river takes the first houses, the village could start to scatter. And Newtok’s blend of the modern and traditional could erode away with the land.
November in Juneau has been colder and snowier than averageNovember's been a good month for the winter outdoors types. Juneau International Airport's has seen more than twice the average monthly snowfall.
Alaska-bound fuel barge runs into trouble in Canadian watersA fuel-laden barge bound for Alaska ran broke free from its tug in stormy seas. Canadian officials say the U.S. vessel is back under control but the incident reignites a debate over petroleum shipments in the Inside Passage.