Newscast — Friday, Nov. 24, 2017

In this newscast:
- Juneau’s city-owned electric vehicle charging stations may require permits
- University of Alaska Fairbanks study: Arctic warming hasn’t slowed
- Blackfish die-off being investigated in Bethel
Recent headlines
-
Alaska DOC commissioner wants to stop easy access of illegal drugs in prisonsIt’s easy to access illegal drugs in prison in Alaska, Department of Corrections says. Commissioner Dean Williams says his department is trying to stop it.
-
Personal rights and stigma: When and where can sex offenders participate in the community?Towns across Alaska have to grapple with what to do once a known sex offender returns to the community after serving their punishment. Though there are clear limits in some areas, there are massive gray zones, as well.
-
Sitka hikers wrap up epic, six-year Baranof Island trekA pair of Sitka adventurers has just wrapped up a six-year odyssey in their own backyard. Eric Speck and Dan Evans are likely the first people to walk the length of Baranof Island, north-to-south. They did the trip in segments — hiking a total of 32 days — through some of the most rugged terrain on the planet.
-
Fairbanks citizens to test air pollution technologyTechnology that removes fine particulates from wood and coal stove smoke is being readied for testing in North Pole as part of a citizen science project.