Newscast — Nov. 22, 2017

In this newscast:
- Legislative Council rules Wasilla lawmaker may watch video of disputed incident — but you can’t
- Juneau Assembly to enlarge controversial mining panel
- Investigation underway over death of Rainforest Recovery Center in-patient
- Special legislative session ends with a whimper
Recent headlines
Phlight Club helps POW students learn life skills while having funA couple times a year, students in different parts of Prince of Wales Island are locked up together for three days. It’s Phlight Club, a program that aims to increase kids’ ability to cope with challenges, and improve their support system.
Some of Southeast’s recycling is headed to the landfillChina is limiting the type and quality of recyclable materials it will import. That could affect Alaska, since most of our recycling ends up there.
‘I don’t believe in science,’ says flat-Earther set to launch himself in own rocket"Mad" Mike Hughes plans to take the rocket built from salvaged metal on a flight across the Mojave Desert on Saturday. His stated mission: to overturn two millennia of scientific understanding.
Haines Assembly to university: timber sale would go against local codeThe Haines Assembly is pushing back on a proposed timber sale on the Chilkat Peninsula. The University of Alaska is offering up 400 acres of land for harvest. But at a meeting Monday, the local government said it will explore its legal options if a contract is awarded.