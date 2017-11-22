Juneau Afternoon – 12-1-17

By November 22, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Friday, December, 2017 on KRNN

 

8        Crosscurrents with Ricky D

 

10      Soundings – Jazz & Blues with John Gaguine

 

12      Cool Jazz Countdown

 

  • Performance Today

 

  • Millennium of Music

 

  • A Juneau Afternoon (repeated from 3 p.m. on KTOO-FM)

 

  • Tidelines with Rich Jennings

 

  • Southern Exposure with Red Stephens

 

  • Far True

 

Today at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline hosts;

Kathy Buell will be here with an update on the Toy Drive;

And we’ll get an update on the Public Market.

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO; repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org

