Juneau Afternoon – 12-1-17

Today at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline hosts;
Kathy Buell will be here with an update on the Toy Drive;
And we’ll get an update on the Public Market.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO; repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Phlight Club helps POW students learn life skills while having funA couple times a year, students in different parts of Prince of Wales Island are locked up together for three days. It’s Phlight Club, a program that aims to increase kids’ ability to cope with challenges, and improve their support system.
Some of Southeast’s recycling is headed to the landfillChina is limiting the type and quality of recyclable materials it will import. That could affect Alaska, since most of our recycling ends up there.
‘I don’t believe in science,’ says flat-Earther set to launch himself in own rocket"Mad" Mike Hughes plans to take the rocket built from salvaged metal on a flight across the Mojave Desert on Saturday. His stated mission: to overturn two millennia of scientific understanding.
Haines Assembly to university: timber sale would go against local codeThe Haines Assembly is pushing back on a proposed timber sale on the Chilkat Peninsula. The University of Alaska is offering up 400 acres of land for harvest. But at a meeting Monday, the local government said it will explore its legal options if a contract is awarded.