Newscast – Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Legislature’s special session ends with a whimper,
- Gov. Bill Walker releases a five-party joint development agreement with Chinese government-owned entities to advance a natural gas pipeline,
- Juneau Docks and Harbors solicits feedback on a waterfront design plan, and
- local second-graders take a cultural field trip to the Walter Soboleff Building as part of a program to expand access to the arts.
