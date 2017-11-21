Newscast – Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017

In this newscast:

  • The Alaska Legislature’s special session ends with a whimper,
  • Gov. Bill Walker releases a five-party joint development agreement with Chinese government-owned entities to advance a natural gas pipeline,
  • Juneau Docks and Harbors solicits feedback on a waterfront design plan, and
  • local second-graders take a cultural field trip to the Walter Soboleff Building as part of a program to expand access to the arts.
