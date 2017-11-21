Juneau police probe death at Rainforest Recovery Center

Authorities are investigating the death of an intoxicated man who died after being admitted to Rainforest Recovery Center to sober up.

Juneau police said in a release that Steven Jay West, 57 was visibly intoxicated in the downtown area around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. He was walking and talking, police said, but deemed inebriated and driven to the facility by Rainforest Recovery Center staff.

Police said he was medically cleared and admitted as the facility’s sole in-patient.

But during a routine check at 4:05 p.m. staff found him to be unresponsive. Medics from Capital City Fire/Rescue were called but were not able to revive him.

Police said there were no signs of trauma and his death was not considered suspicious. West’s body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage for an autopsy.