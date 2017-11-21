Juneau police probe death at Rainforest Recovery Center

Authorities are investigating the death of an intoxicated man who died after being admitted to Rainforest Recovery Center to sober up.
Juneau police said in a release that Steven Jay West, 57 was visibly intoxicated in the downtown area around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. He was walking and talking, police said, but deemed inebriated and driven to the facility by Rainforest Recovery Center staff.
Police said he was medically cleared and admitted as the facility’s sole in-patient.
But during a routine check at 4:05 p.m. staff found him to be unresponsive. Medics from Capital City Fire/Rescue were called but were not able to revive him.
Police said there were no signs of trauma and his death was not considered suspicious. West’s body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage for an autopsy.
Recent headlines
-
Beware the hot oil turkey fryer on Thanksgiving, peak day for home cooking firesMicheal Warzewick, public education coordinator with the Office of the Alaska State Fire Marshal, said they’re discouraging the use of gas-fueled, hot oil turkey fryers.
-
Ask a Climatologist: The highs, lows and snows of Thanksgiving in AlaskaHere's a heaping serving of Thanksgiving-in-Alaska weather facts you can pass around your table along with the stuffing and potatoes.
-
State releases agreement signed with China on gas pipeline ventureState gas corporation head says Alaskans will see significant progress on the pipeline project in 2018
-
Murkowski moves forward with legislation to nix Tongass planCongress could be one step closer to undoing a U.S. Forest Service decision to end old growth logging in the Tongass National Forest.