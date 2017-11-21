Juneau Afternoon – 11-22-17

Wednesday at 3, on A Juneau Afternoon, Julie Coppens will host;
We’ll talk with Peter Metcalfe about this year’s Public Market;
Cynthia Nickerson will be here with news about Diabetes;
We’ll get an update on Eaglecrest.
And Meghan Chambers will be here with Arts Up.
That, Writer's Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon
Recent headlines
Ask a Climatologist: The highs, lows and snows of Thanksgiving in AlaskaHere's a heaping serving of Thanksgiving-in-Alaska weather facts you can pass around your table along with the stuffing and potatoes.
State releases agreement signed with China on gas pipeline ventureState gas corporation head says Alaskans will see significant progress on the pipeline project in 2018
Murkowski moves forward with legislation to nix Tongass planCongress could be one step closer to undoing a U.S. Forest Service decision to end old growth logging in the Tongass National Forest.
Washington county declares opioid crisis a natural disasterSnohomish County Executive Dave Somers said that if the opioid crisis were any other disaster, the number of its victims would have already constituted emergency tools.