Juneau Afternoon – 11-21-17

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Julie Coppens will be your host:
Natalie Watson, from AWARE, will be here to talk about Girls On The Run;
Montana Nolan will be here to discuss the CANVAS presence at the Public Market;
Photographer Ben Huff will highlight Ice Fog Press at the Gallery Walk;
And we’ll find out more about Parks & Rec opportunities.
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6, it’s Alaska News Nightly.
Recent headlines
Ask a Climatologist: The highs, lows and snows of Thanksgiving in AlaskaHere's a heaping serving of Thanksgiving-in-Alaska weather facts you can pass around your table along with the stuffing and potatoes.
State releases agreement signed with China on gas pipeline ventureState gas corporation head says Alaskans will see significant progress on the pipeline project in 2018
Murkowski moves forward with legislation to nix Tongass planCongress could be one step closer to undoing a U.S. Forest Service decision to end old growth logging in the Tongass National Forest.
Washington county declares opioid crisis a natural disasterSnohomish County Executive Dave Somers said that if the opioid crisis were any other disaster, the number of its victims would have already constituted emergency tools.