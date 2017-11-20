Juneau Afternoon – 11-21-17

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Julie Coppens will be your host:
Natalie Watson, from AWARE, will be here to talk about Girls On The Run;
Montana Nolan will be here to discuss the CANVAS presence at the Public Market;
Photographer Ben Huff will highlight Ice Fog Press at the Gallery Walk;
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6, it’s Alaska News Nightly.
Recent headlines
With both cheers and tears, Alaskans react to big energy policy changes under TrumpAt two recent gatherings in Anchorage, Alaskans expressed very different feelings about the big shift in Washington on development issues.
Eaglecrest Ski Area expects to serve alcohol next winterThe Juneau government approved an ordinance this summer allowing a local ski area to serve alcohol, but skiers will likely have to wait until next winter to partake in an alcoholic beverage.
ADN will once again mean Anchorage Daily NewsAlaska’s largest newspaper is about to have a name-change. Or, more accurately, a name restoration. Starting with its Sunday print edition, ADN will once again stand for Anchorage Daily News.
No more cross-town rivalry: Juneau to have new district-wide football teamInstead of consolidating Thunder Mountain High School’s football team and cheer squad into Juneau Douglas High School’s as planned, the Juneau School District will create a completely new team.