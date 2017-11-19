ADN will once again mean Anchorage Daily News

Alaska’s largest newspaper is about to have a name-change. Or, more accurately, a name restoration.
Starting with its Sunday print edition, ADN will once again stand for Anchorage Daily News.
The company announced the switch through its Facebook page on Wednesday, writing “It’s a big change and a somewhat complicated process.” Comments from Facebook users following the company’s page were overwhelmingly enthused about the switch back.
The newspaper became the Alaska Dispatch News in 2014 after Alice Rogoff bought the company and merged it with the online site she owned, Alaska Dispatch. As the paper’s dismal fiscal condition emerged through lawsuits and the start of bankruptcy proceedings this fall, the new owners announced a tighter focus on Anchorage and southcentral Alaska.
Since ADN no longer has a Saturday print edition, Friday’s is the last paper that will bear the Alaska Dispatch News name.
