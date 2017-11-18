Report: Alaska Marine Highway System should increase rates

KODIAK, Alaska — A report by Alaska’s Southeast Conference calls for the state marine highway system to increase its ticket prices.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Thursday that the recommendation is part of a 25-year plan that Gov. Bill Walker asked the conference’s stakeholders to put together for the struggling Alaska Marine Highway System. The major part of the plan is to turn the system into a public corporation.

Stakeholders estimate rate increases could produce a 21 percent decrease in the system’s expenses, while only dropping revenue by 14 percent.

The report states that cutting fares would not result in more riders. In addition, it states that there are no reasonable scenarios for the system to recover all expenses through revenue.