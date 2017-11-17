Newscast – Friday, Nov. 17, 2017

In this newscast:
- Winter Storm Warning in effect until 9 p.m.
- State regulators make permanent last year’s electric rate hike
- Southeast Conference recommends higher ferry fares
- DC lawmakers (still) debating oil drilling in ANWR
Recent headlines
Alaska powerlifter breaks world record, squatting 3.2 times her body weightA former Bethel resident broke a world weight-lifting record Friday morning. Powerlifter Natalie Hanson squatted 603 pounds in the women’s 185-pound weight class at the World Open Powerlifting Championship on Friday morning in the Czech Republic.
Control board moves forward with regulations that could prohibit cocktail sales at Alaska distilleriesThe debate over whether Alaska’s distilleries can serve cocktails continues. The Alcohol Control Board reviewed at their meeting Monday new regulations which would ban mixed drinks — unless you mix them yourself.
State, delegation push feds on transboundary miningAlaska leaders want Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to push Canadian officials to better protect Southeast fisheries from British Columbia mine projects.
U.S. House passes tax plan, the bill will open ANWR, Young saysThe U.S. House on Thursday passed a tax cut package. Like all but 13 Republicans, Alaska Rep. Don Young voted for the bill.