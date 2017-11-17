Juneau Afternoon – 11-20-17

Monday on A Juneau Afternoon, Ben Brown hosts;
We’ll talk with Joann Flora about Giving Thanks;
Lauren Anderson and Maggie Swanson will be here to highlight activities at the Treadwell Arena;
We’ll find out about the upcoming Tell-a-bration with storyteller Pete Griffin;
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Alaska Native’s account for more than half of sexual assault victims in state, study saysAlaska has one of the highest rates of sexual assault in the country, and Alaska Native women are more likely to be attacked than anyone else, according to the Department of Public Safety, which quietly released a report on Alaskan sex crimes last month.
Alaska powerlifter breaks world record, squatting 3.2 times her body weightA former Bethel resident broke a world weight-lifting record Friday morning. Powerlifter Natalie Hanson squatted 603 pounds in the women’s 185-pound weight class at the World Open Powerlifting Championship on Friday morning in the Czech Republic.
Control board moves forward with regulations that could prohibit cocktail sales at Alaska distilleriesThe debate over whether Alaska’s distilleries can serve cocktails continues. The Alcohol Control Board reviewed at their meeting Monday new regulations which would ban mixed drinks — unless you mix them yourself.
State, delegation push feds on transboundary miningAlaska leaders want Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to push Canadian officials to better protect Southeast fisheries from British Columbia mine projects.