Storm to bring up to 12 inches of snow Friday

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Juneau and northern Admiralty Island beginning at midnight tonight.

Meteorologist Brian Bezenek said they’re expecting a few inches of accumulation by Friday morning, with more during the day and evening before it tapers off.

“With this amount of snow falling out on to the roads or whatever, the roads are going to become a little slick and travel will become hazardous,” Bezenek said. “Road crews will be out there trying to handle it, but we’ll just need to have a little extra patience driving.”

The warning will be in effect until 9 p.m. Friday. It warns of up to 12 inches of accumulation. Visibility will likely be reduced.

After this system moves through, Bezenek said temps will go down a few more degrees and the northerly winds are expected to pick up again in the Lynn Canal region.

Juneau International Airport Manager Patty Wahto recommends that travelers check in with their airline if they’re worried about delays.

“I think now a lot of people are doing things online, so they can get automated notices especially on their cellphones,” Wahto said. “I think it’s going to be winter operations, but schedule as usual.”

Wahto said airport crews will continuously maintain the runway to keep it open.

Capital Transit and Juneau School District decide on bus route changes on day-to-day basis. If there are any changes, they’ll make that announcement Friday morning.