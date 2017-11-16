Skagway boat freed from rocks after ferry mishap

Three Alaska Power and Telephone workers were rescued Tuesday after their boat ran aground 6 miles south of Skagway, according to a report from the Alaska State Troopers.

Lance Caldwell, Cory Nelson and Jordan Frost were returning from winter shut-off work on the Kasidaya hydropower plant about 3:30 p.m when their boat ended up on the rocks.

Darren Belisle, AP&T’s Power operations manager for Upper Lynn Canal, said it wasn’t their fault.

“Our boat captain headed down there to pick ‘em up, and the state ferry was going by at the same time and had a weird wave hit ’em and turn ‘em sideways and got stuck on the beach,” Belisle said.



No one was hurt, but the workers couldn’t free themselves.

“The boat’s big enough that with the outgoing tide, couldn’t keep up and get it,” he said. “We just called search and rescue to yank us off the beach.”

Six rescue volunteers did just that. They got the 26-foot skiff off the rocks, and Nelson, Caldwell, and Frost drove it back to Skagway without incident.

Alaska Marine Highway records show the M/V Columbia was the likely culprit.