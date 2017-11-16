Juneau Afternoon – 11-17-17

Today at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Julie Coppens hosts;

We’ll talk with members of the Juneau Suicide Prevention Coalition;

Danielle Redmond will be here to discuss Renewable Juneau;

We’ll learn how you can help feed the hungry this Thanksgiving season.

