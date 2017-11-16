Juneau Afternoon – 11-17-17

Today at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Julie Coppens hosts;
We’ll talk with members of the Juneau Suicide Prevention Coalition;
Heather LaVerne of Juneau Douglas Little Theatre will be here to highlight an upcoming performance;
We’ll learn how you can help feed the hungry this Thanksgiving season, with guests from the Glory Hole Board of Directors, Bruce Denton and Merry Ellefson.
And we’ll get the details behind next week’s SpanksGiving.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO; repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
U.S. lifts ban on importing elephant trophies from Zimbabwe and ZambiaThe U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said hunting programs in those countries can aid conservation efforts. But those who oppose the policy change point to a decline in Zimbabwe's elephant population.
-
Keystone Pipeline oil spill reported in South DakotaThe oil leak occurs just a few days before Nebraska state regulators will decide on the fate of TransCanada's controversial sister project, the Keystone XL Pipeline.
-
Kodiak’s commercial kelp harvest begins inside a seaweed nurseryKodiak’s seaweed industry is growing, partly thanks to the investment of one company. Blue Evolution, which is based in the Lower 48 and turns kelp into pasta products, successfully completed harvest in May with a local fisherman in the City of Kodiak.
-
Skagway boat freed from rocks after ferry mishapThree Alaska Power and Telephone workers were rescued Tuesday after their boat ran aground 6 miles south of Skagway, according to a report from the Alaska State Troopers.