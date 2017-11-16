Juneau Afternoon – 11-17-17

Today at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Julie Coppens hosts;

We’ll talk with members of the Juneau Suicide Prevention Coalition;

Heather LaVerne of Juneau Douglas Little Theatre will be here to highlight an upcoming performance;

We’ll learn how you can help feed the hungry this Thanksgiving season, with guests from the Glory Hole Board of Directors, Bruce Denton and Merry Ellefson.

And we’ll get the details behind next week’s SpanksGiving.

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO; repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org