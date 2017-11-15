Newscast – Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017

Stories include:
- Warming center opening is delayed, and
- JDHS and TMHS parents and students show up at School Board meeting to voice opinions about consolidation of football teams, and
- ABC Board considering cocktail mixing and entertainment at distilleries.
Recent headlines
Native cartographers instrumental in mapping pre-statehood AlaskaIndependent history John Cloud lectured Wednesday in the Living History Room of Juneau’s Walter Soboleff Building, where he touted the important contributions that Tlingit clan leader Kohklux and Inupiat Joe Kokaryuk made to mapping Alaska.
Senators heard about permanent fund problems before leavingIf the Legislature doesn’t act to close the budget gap, the permanent fund earnings reserve account would fall to zero in about 10 years.
Despite technical and economic hurdles, Conoco’s newest development starts producing oilThe project, called 1H NEWS, had to overcome several challenges.
Boosters, skeptics vie for a seats on Juneau’s mining committeeJuneau's mining subcommittee is tasked with revamping the city's mining ordinance. Both environmentalists and mine advocates are looking for a seat at the table.