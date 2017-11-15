Juneau Afternoon – 11-16-17

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,

We’ll find out more about theJuneau Icefield Research Team;

We’ll talk with Tom McKenna about the JDHS Hockey Team;

Sally Schlicting will be here to highlight the Con Brio concert, Love is the Last of the Light;

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.

That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN; and available on demand via ktoo.org