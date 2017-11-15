Juneau Afternoon – 11-16-17

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll find out more about theJuneau Icefield Research Team;
We’ll talk with Tom McKenna about the JDHS Hockey Team;
Sally Schlicting will be here to highlight the Con Brio concert, Love is the Last of the Light;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN; and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Native cartographers instrumental in mapping pre-statehood AlaskaIndependent history John Cloud lectured Wednesday in the Living History Room of Juneau’s Walter Soboleff Building, where he touted the important contributions that Tlingit clan leader Kohklux and Inupiat Joe Kokaryuk made to mapping Alaska.
Senators heard about permanent fund problems before leavingIf the Legislature doesn’t act to close the budget gap, the permanent fund earnings reserve account would fall to zero in about 10 years.
Despite technical and economic hurdles, Conoco’s newest development starts producing oilThe project, called 1H NEWS, had to overcome several challenges.
Boosters, skeptics vie for a seats on Juneau’s mining committeeJuneau's mining subcommittee is tasked with revamping the city's mining ordinance. Both environmentalists and mine advocates are looking for a seat at the table.