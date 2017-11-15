Juneau Afternoon – 11-15-17

Wednesday at 3, on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney will host;
We’ll talk with Ian Niecka, from SE Senior Services, about Family Caregiver Education Series;
We’ll get the details about the Buddhist Film Series;
We’ll talk with Bill Merk about the upcoming Poetry Slam;
Brenda Weaver, from Hearthside Books, will be here to highlight their 10th Annual Holiday Event;
Emily McDaniel will be here with this week’s Eaglecrest update and information about this weekend’s Warren Miller film screening;
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Native cartographers instrumental in mapping pre-statehood AlaskaIndependent history John Cloud lectured Wednesday in the Living History Room of Juneau’s Walter Soboleff Building, where he touted the important contributions that Tlingit clan leader Kohklux and Inupiat Joe Kokaryuk made to mapping Alaska.
Senators heard about permanent fund problems before leavingIf the Legislature doesn’t act to close the budget gap, the permanent fund earnings reserve account would fall to zero in about 10 years.
Despite technical and economic hurdles, Conoco’s newest development starts producing oilThe project, called 1H NEWS, had to overcome several challenges.
Boosters, skeptics vie for a seats on Juneau’s mining committeeJuneau's mining subcommittee is tasked with revamping the city's mining ordinance. Both environmentalists and mine advocates are looking for a seat at the table.