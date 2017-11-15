Juneau Afternoon – 11-15-17

Wednesday at 3, on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney will host;

We’ll talk with Ian Niecka, from SE Senior Services, about Family Caregiver Education Series;

We’ll get the details about the Buddhist Film Series;

We’ll talk with Bill Merk about the upcoming Poetry Slam;

Brenda Weaver, from Hearthside Books, will be here to highlight their 10th Annual Holiday Event;

Emily McDaniel will be here with this week’s Eaglecrest update and information about this weekend’s Warren Miller film screening;

That, Writer's Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon