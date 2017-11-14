Newscast – Tuesday, November 14, 2017

In this newscast:
- Warming Center won’t be ready until next month
- The House continues special session even though the Senate has adjourned,
- Fortymile Caribou Herd preliminary count highest since 1920s
Recent headlines
Juneau’s warming shelter opening delayedThe mercury continues to drop well below freezing overnight but Juneau's city-run warming shelter won't be ready until at least Dec. 1. The Juneau Assembly has approved $75,000 for the facility to operate over a five-month period.
Study: Erosion caused by spawning salmon could make mountains significantly shorterA study recently published in the journal Geomorphology found that over time salmon may play a significant role in sculpting landscape surrounding the rivers where they spawn.
At least 4 victims killed after shooting at school, other locations in CaliforniaThe shooter began at a residence and traveled to "multiple locations" before shooting students at an elementary school in Tehama County, an assistant sheriff said. Officials say the shooter is dead.
