Juneau Afternoon – 11-15-17

Wednesday at 3, on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney will host;
We’ll talk with Ian Niecka, from SE Senior Services, about Family Caregiver Education Series;
We’ll get the details about the Buddhist Film Series;
We’ll talk with Bill Merk about the upcoming Poetry Slam with guest, Bill Merk;
And Brenda Weaver, from Hearthside Books, will be here to highlight their 10th Annual Holiday Event.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, Wednesday on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
At least 4 victims killed after shooting at school, other locations in CaliforniaThe shooter began at a residence and traveled to "multiple locations" before shooting students at an elementary school in Tehama County, an assistant sheriff said. Officials say the shooter is dead.
Sitka hopes to lure industry with discounted electric ratesThe Sitka Assembly has agreed to take a harder look at a proposed ordinance that would allow the Electric Department to offer discounted rates for new, large customers.
Legislature’s chambers part ways as special session fizzles outThe impasse is a result of the two chambers having different views on the two bills on the special session agenda.