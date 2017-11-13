Juneau Afternoon – 11-14-17

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney will be your host:

We’ll learn about Community Foundation Week, with guest Jamie Waste;

Tom Cosgrove will be here to highlight Tuesday night’s Mudrooms;

JDHS Art Teacher Heather Ridgway will be here to talk about JDHS Art activities, Art Club and their upcoming booth at the Juneau Public Market.

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6, it’s Alaska News Nightly.