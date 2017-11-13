Juneau Afternoon – 11-14-17

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney will be your host:
We’ll learn about Community Foundation Week, with guest Jamie Waste;
Tom Cosgrove will be here to highlight Tuesday night’s Mudrooms;
JDHS Art Teacher Heather Ridgway will be here to talk about JDHS Art activities, Art Club and their upcoming booth at the Juneau Public Market.
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6, it’s Alaska News Nightly.
Recent headlines
Northwest U.S. has new regional HUD bossJeffrey McMorris of Issaquah, Wash., began his new job as the new Northwest regional director for U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, this week.
Hold onto your hat, the Taku winds are backThe wind is expected to increase through the evening. The highest wind will be late tonight, before diminishing Tuesday.
Flags lowered to honor former Alaska repGov. Bill Walker ordered that the flags be lowered to half-staff to honor former Alaska Rep. Joshua Wright at sunset Monday. Flags should return to full-staff at sunset on Wednesday.
Hate crimes up in 2016, FBI statistics showFBI statistics released Monday show that the number of hate crimes reported last year rose by nearly 5 percent compared to the previous year.