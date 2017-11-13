Juneau Afternoon – 11-13-17

By November 13, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney will be your host:

 

We’ll learn about Community Foundation Week, with guest Jamie Waste;

 

Learning about learning how to make Holiday wreaths at Kindred Post;

 

We’ll get the details about the film, Chasing Coral, at the Gold Town Nick;

 

 

0

Recent headlines

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for downtown Juneau and Douglas beginning 6 p.m. Monday till noon Tuesday.
X