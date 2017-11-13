Juneau Afternoon – 11-13-17

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney will be your host:
We’ll learn about Community Foundation Week, with guest Jamie Waste;
Learning about learning how to make Holiday wreaths at Kindred Post;
We’ll get the details about the film, Chasing Coral, at the Gold Town Nick;
Recent headlines
Legislature’s chambers part ways as special session fizzles outThe impasse is a result of the two chambers having different views on the two bills on the special session agenda.
Northwest U.S. has new regional HUD bossJeffrey McMorris of Issaquah, Wash., began his new job as the new Northwest regional director for U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, this week.
Hold onto your hat, the Taku winds are backThe wind is expected to increase through the evening. The highest wind will be late tonight, before diminishing Tuesday.
Flags lowered to honor former Alaska repGov. Bill Walker ordered that the flags be lowered to half-staff to honor former Alaska Rep. Joshua Wright at sunset Monday. Flags should return to full-staff at sunset on Wednesday.