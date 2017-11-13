Hold onto your hat, the Taku winds are back

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for downtown Juneau and Douglas.

The warning begins at 6 tonight and will last until noon Tuesday.

The Taku winds will blow at about 30 to 40 miles per hour, National Weather Service meteorologist Edward Liske said, with possible gusts up to 65 miles per hour.

“The winds actually originate in Canada and are coming down the Taku Inlet,” Liske said. “Then there are a few meteorological factors that help focus the wind so it goes right down to the surface and just becomes really strong – and gusty.”

The wind is expected to increase through the evening. The highest wind will be late tonight, before diminishing Tuesday.

“Any loose objects that are not tied down will probably be blown around and may get blown into stuff,” Liske said. “You could have also tree limbs being blown off trees and maybe into powerlines so there could be … potential for a power outage.”

The National Weather Service could update the warning at 4 p.m. today.