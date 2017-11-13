Hold onto your hat, the Taku winds are back

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for downtown Juneau and Douglas.
The warning begins at 6 tonight and will last until noon Tuesday.
The Taku winds will blow at about 30 to 40 miles per hour, National Weather Service meteorologist Edward Liske said, with possible gusts up to 65 miles per hour.
“The winds actually originate in Canada and are coming down the Taku Inlet,” Liske said. “Then there are a few meteorological factors that help focus the wind so it goes right down to the surface and just becomes really strong – and gusty.”
The wind is expected to increase through the evening. The highest wind will be late tonight, before diminishing Tuesday.
“Any loose objects that are not tied down will probably be blown around and may get blown into stuff,” Liske said. “You could have also tree limbs being blown off trees and maybe into powerlines so there could be … potential for a power outage.”
The National Weather Service could update the warning at 4 p.m. today.
Recent headlines
-
Northwest U.S. has new regional HUD bossJeffrey McMorris of Issaquah, Wash., began his new job as the new Northwest regional director for U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, this week.
-
Flags lowered to honor former Alaska repGov. Bill Walker ordered that the flags be lowered to half-staff to honor former Alaska Rep. Joshua Wright at sunset Monday. Flags should return to full-staff at sunset on Wednesday.
-
Hate crimes up in 2016, FBI statistics showFBI statistics released Monday show that the number of hate crimes reported last year rose by nearly 5 percent compared to the previous year.
-
McConnell calls on Roy Moore to ‘step aside’Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he believed the allegations against the GOP Senate candidate, which Moore denies. McConnell previously said he should withdraw "if" the claims were true.