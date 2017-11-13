Flags lowered to honor former Alaska rep

State flags will be at half-staff Tuesday to honor a former Alaska lawmaker.
State Rep. Joshua Wright, 88, died Nov. 2. He served in the House of Representatives from 1970 to 1972.
Wright practiced dentistry for 55 years, before retiring in 2013. He spent two years as the president of the Alaska Dental Society and also served on the Anchorage School Board.
He is survived by his wife, three children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gov. Bill Walker ordered that the flags be lowered to half-staff at sunset today. Flags should return to full-staff at sunset on Wednesday.
