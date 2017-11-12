Juneau veterans honored and remembered during services

Two Veterans Day observances were held Nov. 11, 2017, at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center and the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall.

Coast Guard Capt. Shannon Greene speaks during a Veterans Day observance at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO)
Native battle helmets, some of which are 400 years old, are displayed during a Veterans Day observance at the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall on Nov. 11, 2017. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO)
Juneau veterans stand up to be recognized during Veterans Day observance at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO)
Intertribal singing and drumming group Spirit Lodge perform during a Veterans Day observance at the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall on Nov. 11, 2017. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO)
Veterans enter with the colors during a Veterans Day observance at the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall on Nov. 11, 2017. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO)
Retired Lt. Colonel Pat Carothers, a veteran of World War II, Korean and Vietnam wars, chats with a service member before a Veterans Day observance at the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall on Nov. 11, 2017. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO)
A Tlingit and modern day battle helmet are put on display during a Veterans Day observance at the Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall on Nov. 11, 2017. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO)
A Coast Guard color guard stand ready during a Veterans Day observance at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center on Nov. 11, 2017. (Photo by Matt Miller/KTOO)
