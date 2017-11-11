Juneau Afternoon – 11-13-17

Monday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts;

 

We’ll talk with Tom Cosgrove about Tuesday night’s Mudrooms;

 

Kathy Buell will highlight this year’s Toy Drive;

 

We’ll find out about Trail Mix’s annual auction;

 

That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via ktoo.org

 

At 7, tune in for mind Over Matter. Teri Tibbett will be Elaine Schroeder’s guest as they discuss the Re-entry Coalition.

 

