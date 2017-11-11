Juneau Afternoon – 11-13-17

Monday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts;
We’ll talk with Tom Cosgrove about Tuesday night’s Mudrooms;
Kathy Buell will highlight this year’s Toy Drive;
We’ll find out about Trail Mix’s annual auction;
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via ktoo.org
At 7, tune in for mind Over Matter. Teri Tibbett will be Elaine Schroeder’s guest as they discuss the Re-entry Coalition.
Recent headlines
Skagway Assembly continues work on MOU with White Pass and Yukon Route RailroadThe Skagway Assembly met for the second time this week to review a document that could provide a way forward on port improvements. The group made some notable edits to a memorandum of understanding with White Pass and Yukon Route Railroad.
Fansler: SB 54 could disproportionately impact Alaska NativesPeople in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta haven’t been talking much about Senate Bill 54, the crime bill working its way through the special session of the Alaska State Legislature, but House Rep. Zach Fansler said that it’s time to start paying attention.
Alaska Senate passes crime bill, adjourns from special sessionLegal experts say flaw in bill could lead to provision from unpopular Senate Bill 91 remaining in place.
First lady stops by military family celebration at JBERFirst Lady Melania Trump spent some time in Alaska this morning. On her way back from the president’s visit to Asia, the first lady landed to refuel at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.