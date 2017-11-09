University of Alaska regents to discuss budget and tuition increases

The University of Alaska Board of Regents meets today and Friday in Anchorage to vote on the university budget and proposed tuition increases.
The agenda includes approval of the university’s budget for the next fiscal year.
The total proposed budget is just under $920 million, including a requested $341 million appropriation from the state. That’s a $24 million increase from last year’s request.
State funding to the university has declined by about $60 million since 2014, forcing cutbacks in academic programming, faculty and staff across campuses.
Regents also will consider a request for $50 million from the state to address the university’s deferred maintenance backlog.
A 10 percent tuition increase over the next two years also is on the table.
Regents will decide whether to raise tuition at most campuses by 5 percent in both the 2019 and 2020 academic years.
Tuition at Kodiak College and Prince William Sound College would increase by nearly twice as much, in order to even out tuition rates across the University of Alaska system.
University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen also will present on phase three of Strategic Pathways, the university’s comprehensive cost-cutting plan.
Regents also will receive an update on how the university has improved its response to sexual harassment and assault allegations.
The full board meeting, aside from executive session, will be livestreamed online.
Recent headlines
-
Alongside Trump in China, Alaska gets a new deal on its LNGState will explore marketing, financing and investment with China for the $45 billion mega-project
-
Looser drilling rules bill advances in U.S. HouseA deregulation bill aimed at boosting energy production on federal lands cleared a U.S. House committee Wednesday. Known as the SECURE American Energy Act, H.R. 4239 would remove several limits on Arctic drilling, undoing former President Barack Obama’s decision to close off most Arctic waters to leasing.
-
Alaska weather forecasting getting an upgrade with launch of next-gen satelliteJPSS-1 satellite features instruments that can see through clouds, determine sea surface temperatures, detect rising river levels, and spot small fires before they become big ones. It can also observe the Arctic Ocean and Alaska's North Slope, something that geostationary weather satellites cannot do.
-
China lavishes red-carpet treatment on Trump as he arrives for talks with Xi JinpingChina is managing the potential challenges Trump presents to U.S.-China ties with grand gestures and lavish hospitality. Wednesday marked the start of what Chinese officials term a "state visit plus."